China To Improve Cold-chain Logistics, Transportation

Published April 12, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese authorities have released a guideline on speeding up cold-chain logistics and transportation, pledging efforts to improve infrastructure network and push upgrading of technological equipment.

China will optimize the layout of cold-chain facilities at hub ports and improve the network of cold-chain transportation facilities for the production and sales of goods, according to a guideline jointly released by several government agencies including the Ministry of Transport.

Further efforts will be made to promote the development of cold-chain transportation tools and advance the application of intelligent temperature control facilities and equipment, the guideline noted.

It also detailed measures to cultivate backbone enterprises of cold-chain transportation and enhance service capabilities of cross-border cold-chain logistics.

The guideline is aimed at ensuring the safety of food circulation, reducing waste in food circulation, promoting consumption upgrades and cultivating new growth points.

