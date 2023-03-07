China To Improve Elderly-care Work Mechanism
BEIJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :China will improve its elderly-care work mechanism to implement the proactive national strategy in response to population aging and to expand the basic elderly-care services to cover all senior citizens, according to a reform plan of State Council institutions submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.