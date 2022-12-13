UrduPoint.com

China To Improve Management Of Archives On Serious, Major Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Chinese authorities have issued a circular on strengthening archive management regarding serious and major incidents.

The archives of serious and major incidents are valuable records of the country's response to emergencies such as natural disasters, accidents and public health and social security incidents, according to the circular released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The proper collection, preservation and utilization of those archives have significant meaning for learning lessons from the past, maintaining national security and the public interest, and advancing the modernization of the state governance system and capacity, said the circular.

The circular stressed the need to fully observe the law and relevant regulations on archives, improve the working system for archive management for serious and major incidents, and adopt modern technologies to better consolidate such resources.

To further promote the utilization of the files, the circular asked for greater coordination, a simplified use process, and unblocked searching systems across regions, departments and levels.

