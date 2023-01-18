China to launch 200-plus spacecraft in 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) --:The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) plans to launch more than 200 spacecraft with over 60 space missions in 2023, according to a company report released Wednesday.

The CASC report unveiled plans for the country's space science and technology activities in 2023.

It said that the Tianzhou-6 cargo craft, the Shenzhou-16 and the Shenzhou-17 flight missions would take place within the year to improve China's capability of entering, using and exploring space.

The BeiDou-3 Navigation Satellite System will witness the launches of three backup satellites, according to the CASC. It added that the construction of a new-generation commercial remote-sensing satellite system will be accelerated this year.

The corporation also pledged to release information on surplus rocket-carrying capacities and provide launch opportunities to commercial users.