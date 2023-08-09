China to launch national survey of cultural heritage sites

BEIJING,Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued a circular about conducting a new round of survey and documentation of the country's cultural heritage sites.

The administration put forth its plan at the outset of 2023 to thoroughly assess China's immovable cultural heritage over three to four years.

The survey will cover cultural sites discovered since 2012, including those on the ground, underground and underwater, according to the administration.

It aims to obtain the number, geological distribution, conservation situation, and other information about the sites.

A national list of China's fixed cultural heritage will be created, with each site on the list being assigned a designated level of protection, the administration said.