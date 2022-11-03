China to launch space station lab module Mengtian Monday afternoon

WENCHANG, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :China will launch space station lab module Mengtian Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, carrying Mengtian, has been filled with propellant and is ready for its planned launch at 3:37 p.m. (Beijing Time), said the CMSA.