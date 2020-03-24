China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :China's central Hubei province, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged late last year, is to lift travel curbs after two months under lockdown, local officials said Tuesday.

Healthy residents will be allowed to leave the province from midnight Tuesday, while Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, will lift restrictions from April 8.