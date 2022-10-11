UrduPoint.com

China To Livestream Class From Space Station Lab Module

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

China to livestream class from space station lab module

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Taikonauts aboard China's Tiangong space station will for the first time livestream a science lecture from the Wentian lab module, the China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.

The class is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday (Beijing Time). The Shenzhou-14 taikonauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will amaze audiences with their introduction of the lab module, micro-gravity performances of sci-tech experiments, and presentation of in-orbit plant growth research.

The three space teachers will also interact with students on Earth during the class, which is aimed at popularizing the knowledge of manned space flights and encouraging young people to develop an interest in science, the agency said in a statement.

Wednesday's class is the third from the Chinese space station. Part of the teaching content has been selected from the suggestions given by young people.

The previous two lectures of the "Tiangong Class" series were delivered by the Shenzhou-13 taikonauts from the station's core module Tianhe.

Wentian is the first lab component of China's under-construction space station. It was launched on July 24. Taikonauts will also invite students to carry out related experiments on the ground, to perceive the differences between space and Earth, and discover the fun derived from such explorations, the agency said.

Related Topics

China Young Beijing July From P

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.