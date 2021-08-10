UrduPoint.com

China To Make Logistics System Smarter, Greener

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

China to make logistics system smarter, greener

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :China will improve its logistics network for commercial services and international trade to make the system smarter, greener and more efficient by 2025, according to an action plan jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and eight other government departments.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the country will strive to establish a modern logistics system with a number of influential logistics firms competing internationally, the plan says.

The application of big data, 5G technology and artificial intelligence to the logistics system will be encouraged to facilitate more efficient delivery, according to the plan.

During the period, efforts will also be made to encourage the use of recyclable packaging materials and energy-saving transport equipment to create a green logistics system, the plan says.

China plans to establish several national cold-chain logistics bases and develop a whole-process distribution system to accelerate cold-chain logistics development from 2021 to 2025, according to the plan.

The high-quality development of logistics for commercial activities and international trade will contribute to the new development paradigm of "dual circulation" which allows domestic and overseas markets to reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay, the plan says.

Related Topics

Technology China 5G Market Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse an ..

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse and negligence

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP chairs meeting of FFRD board

Fujairah CP chairs meeting of FFRD board

13 minutes ago
 Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 62 ..

Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 622 million in first half of 202 ..

58 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.