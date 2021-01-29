UrduPoint.com
China To 'no Longer Recognise' UK-issued BN(O) Passport For Hong Kongers

China to 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BN(O) passport for Hong Kongers

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers.

From Sunday, those with a BN(O) passport and their dependents will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom.

After five years they can then apply for citizenship.

"From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

