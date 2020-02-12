UrduPoint.com
China To Optimize Services For Foreign-related Exhibitions For Epidemic Control

China to optimize services for foreign-related exhibitions for epidemic control

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :China will further optimize the approval and filing services for foreign-related economic and technological exhibitions amid epidemic control, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said in a circular Wednesday.

Applicants can cancel or change the opening dates of such foreign-related exhibitions that have been approved by or filed with the MOC on the online platform of the MOC, according to the circular.

Beginning Tuesday, administrative approvals for foreign-related economic and technological exhibitions held for the first time named after "China" or hosted by foreign institutions will be moved online.

The circular called on local authorities to strengthen communication with key enterprises in the exhibition industry and release policies to help them reduce losses and overcome difficulties.

