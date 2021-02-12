China to pilot ETC smart parking in 27 cities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :China's Ministry of Transport has announced that it will pilot electronic toll collection (ETC) smart parking in 27 cities and build a provincial demonstration zone in east China's Jiangsu.

Piloted areas are expected to apply ETC smart parking to more application scenarios, including airports, railway stations, shopping malls and neighborhoods, according to the ministry.

These areas should accelerate the construction and renovation of ETC car parks in tourist sites, and upgrade related parking facilities.

The ministry also urged tourist sites in the piloted areas to improve services and ensure that vehicles equipped with ETC can pass through car park entrances without stopping.

China's ETC users have exceeded 200 million. The country issued a circular in 2019 to popularize the use of freeway ETC devices to reduce emissions and logistics costs, and relieve traffic congestion.