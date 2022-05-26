UrduPoint.com

China To Play Bigger Role On World Stage: Author Of President Xi's Book

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 11:00 AM

China to play bigger role on world stage: Author of President Xi's book

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :China's developments and achievements under the leadership of President Xi Jinping are amazing and the country will pay a bigger role on the world stage, said Farrukh Sohail Goindi, author of urdu version of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book, "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China." In 2017, the Urdu version of the first volume of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book, "The Governance of China" was released in Pakistan.

Over the past five years, the book has become an important document for Pakistanis to understand the Chinese leadership and Chinese system, and has influenced a large number of Pakistani dignitaries, scholars and general readers.

In an interview with China Media Group (CMG), Farrukh Sohail Goindi, General Manager of Pakistan People's Publishing House, said, "I consider it a great honor to translate and publish the works of the Chinese president.

Since my childhood, China has always been an ideal country and role model for me. China's model of state governance has been a shining example for me." Farrukh Sohail Goindi said, "This book covers Chinese culture, Chinese tradition, Chinese history, philosophy and the ideas of the Communist Party of China. So, it is very important for me to translate this book and explain the thoughts and ideas of President Xi Jinping." He opined that China's development and achievements under the leadership of President Xi Jinping are amazing.

"He believed that in the future, China will create more miracles and play a bigger role internationally."

