China to promote high-quality development with rule of law: report

BEIJING,March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :China's procuratorial authorities will fully leverage the rule of law to facilitate high-quality development in 2023, said a work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Procuratorial agencies will support innovation-driven development and enhance protection on intellectual property rights (IPR), said the report submitted Tuesday to the ongoing national legislature session for deliberation.

The report also pledges to step up judicial protection of the ecological environment.