BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia said on Sunday that China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperative partners and the two sides had maintained close coordination and firmly supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests over the years.

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa in Qingdao, port city in China's eastern Shandong province, he said that Beijing was willing to build up communication with Pakistan, strengthen cooperation, deepen pragmatic exchanges, properly respond to the complex factors in the regional situation, and promote the in-depth development of bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of National Defence of China.

Zhang Youxia said that in the face of a century of change and the epidemic in the century, President Xi Jinping put forward global development initiatives and global security initiatives to provide China's solutions to promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable global governance system.

During the meeting, Gen. Bajwa said that the friendship between Pakistan and China was unbreakable and as strong as a rock, and no matter how the international and regional situation changes, Pakistan will firmly stand with China at any time.

He said that Pakistan was willing to further strengthen dialogue and coordination with the Chinese army, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation, combat terrorist forces, strive to improve the ability of both sides to deal with various security challenges, safeguard the common interests of the two countries, and contribute to regional peace.

The two sides strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the shuttle bus of the Confucius Institute in Karachi, and stressed that any attempt to undermine Sino-Pakistan friendship will not succeed.ÂÂ