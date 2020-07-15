China to promote smart ship development, maritime environmental protection

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :China's Maritime Safety Administration on Wednesday signed a deal with the country's state-owned shipbuilder to cooperate in sectors of smart ships and maritime environmental protection.

The administration will work with the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) to develop smart ships, a smart transport management system and smart inspection and monitoring systems, and forge a development plan for the smart shipping industry.

The two sides will cooperate to research and develop new energy-powered ships and energy saving and environmental protection devices. The duo plans to design strategies to promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships.

As one of the country's largest shipbuilders, CSSC's new shipbuilding orders in tonnage surged 34.2 percent from a year earlier to 5.35 million tonnes in the first half of the year, despite the impact of COVID-19.