UrduPoint.com

China To Promote Trade-in Services On Home Appliances

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

China to promote trade-in services on home appliances

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :China will carry out trade-in activities on home appliances to promote the consumption of green and smart home appliances, the Ministry of Commerce said Friday.

Local authorities, industrial associations, e-commerce platforms and home appliance enterprises were encouraged to play their parts in comprehensively promoting the consumption of green smart home appliances such as smart refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, according to a circular issued by the ministry and 12 other departments.

The development of the waste home appliances recycling industry and facilitation for residents to sell waste home appliances were also encouraged in accordance with the actual situation, the circular said.

Efforts will also be made to advance green smart home appliances to rural areas and optimize the supply of such home appliances, it said.

Related Topics

China Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

16 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

16 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

17 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.