UrduPoint.com

China To Promote Vocational Training Of Migrant Workers

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

URUMQI, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:China will promote vocational training of migrant workers as part of the efforts to consolidate its poverty alleviation outcomes, an official said Sunday. The expanded training will focus on skills for professions that are in urgent need for employees, Liu said, adding that the country will also sharpen these migrant workers' skills for starting up businesses.

The country will continue hosting various types of vocational skills competitions to equip workers with more professional skills to increase their income, according to Liu.

Local government should spare no efforts to help poor workers secure jobs through

More Stories From Miscellaneous

