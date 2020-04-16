UrduPoint.com
China To Provide All Possible Support To Help Pakistan Overcome Covid-19: Wang Yi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

China to provide all possible support to help Pakistan overcome Covid-19: Wang Yi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and assured that China would continue to provide all possible support to help Pakistan overcome the Covid-19 epidemic as soon as possible.

"We will continue to provide all possible support according to the needs of Pakistan to help Pakistan overcome the epidemic as soon as possible," he said.

According to a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Thursday morning, Wang Yi said that at a critical moment in China's fight against the epidemic, President Dr. Arif Alvi paid a special visit to China and expressed his firm support for Pakistan to Chinese leaders, adding, "China will bear this in mind." He said that at present, the Pakistan's epidemic situation also affected the hearts of the Chinese people. All sectors of Chinese society had acted spontaneously and actively donated money and materials to provide assistance to Pakistani brothers and sisters within their ability.

Wang Yi said that the Chinese government had provided Pakistan with multiple batches of material assistance, and had also dispatched medical expert groups to hold expert video conferences to share prevention and treatment experience.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed gratitude to China for its valuable support to Pakistan's anti-epidemic, which played an important role in the prevention and control of the Pakistani epidemic.

"Faced with this unprecedented global public health and economic crisis, China's measures are precise and powerful, and have achieved positive results. Pakistan appreciates this," he added.

He said that Pakistan was willing to further cooperate closely with China and continuously deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in the process of anti-epidemic.

