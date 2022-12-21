UrduPoint.com

China To Provide More Convenience For Cross-border Travel: Mao Ning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 07:10 PM

China to provide more convenience for cross-border travel: Mao Ning

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :China will provide maximum convenience for cross-border personnel exchanges as needed to maintain the stability of global industry supply chain, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"Since COVID began nearly three years ago by taking a coordinated response approach and engaging in‚ win-win cooperation, China has been one of the first countries to achieve economic reopening, and has actively pursued high-level opening-up, she said in her routine briefing.

The spokesperson said that China has made travel easier by establishing fast-tracks refining visa policy, increasing the number of international flights in an orderly way and streamlining pre-departure containment measures.

"By doing so, we have made an important contribution to the stability of global industrial and supply chains. We will take further steps to facilitate cross-border travel in light of the evolving circumstance, she added.

On December 19, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his virtual meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that with the COVID epidemic entering a new phase, China will take further steps to facilitate cross-border travel.

To a question about the US offer to share vaccines with China in order to fight the rise of Covid-19 infections, she said that over the past nearly three years, by putting people and their lives first, the Chinese government has formulated its COVID policy in light of China's national circumstances to serve the interests of the vast majority of the Chinese people.

"Our policy protected people's lives and health to the maximum possible extent and minimized COVID's impact on socioeconomic development. It achieved the best results at minimum cost," she added.

Mao Ning said that the Chinese side has been refining its COVID response measures in light of the latest changes in the COVID situation, so as to better coordinate COVID response and socioeconomic development. Booster shots are being rolled out in China. Medicine and test reagent can generally meet demand.

"We believe that with the solidarity and concerted efforts of the Chinese people, our economic and social undertakings will enter a new stage of steady and orderly growth", she added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side is ready to continue working with the international community to meet the COVID challenge, better protect peoples lives and health revitalize the world economic growth, and build a global community of health for all.

Related Topics

World China Mao December Visa All Government Industry Share Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 ..

PFA stopped 2,159 food points, disposed of 61,291 maunds tainted milk in 2022

24 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White H ..

Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

24 minutes ago
 Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zirc ..

Supply of Hypersonic Missile Systems Kinzhal, Zircon to Army Needs Increasing - ..

24 minutes ago
 New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commi ..

New Russian Submarine Generalissimus Suvorov Commissioned Into Russian Navy - Sh ..

24 minutes ago
 vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.