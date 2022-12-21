China to provide more convenience for cross-border travel: Mao Ning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :China will provide maximum convenience for cross-border personnel exchanges as needed to maintain the stability of global industry supply chain, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"Since COVID began nearly three years ago by taking a coordinated response approach and engaging in‚ win-win cooperation, China has been one of the first countries to achieve economic reopening, and has actively pursued high-level opening-up, she said in her routine briefing.

The spokesperson said that China has made travel easier by establishing fast-tracks refining visa policy, increasing the number of international flights in an orderly way and streamlining pre-departure containment measures.

"By doing so, we have made an important contribution to the stability of global industrial and supply chains. We will take further steps to facilitate cross-border travel in light of the evolving circumstance, she added.

On December 19, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his virtual meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that with the COVID epidemic entering a new phase, China will take further steps to facilitate cross-border travel.

To a question about the US offer to share vaccines with China in order to fight the rise of Covid-19 infections, she said that over the past nearly three years, by putting people and their lives first, the Chinese government has formulated its COVID policy in light of China's national circumstances to serve the interests of the vast majority of the Chinese people.

"Our policy protected people's lives and health to the maximum possible extent and minimized COVID's impact on socioeconomic development. It achieved the best results at minimum cost," she added.

Mao Ning said that the Chinese side has been refining its COVID response measures in light of the latest changes in the COVID situation, so as to better coordinate COVID response and socioeconomic development. Booster shots are being rolled out in China. Medicine and test reagent can generally meet demand.

"We believe that with the solidarity and concerted efforts of the Chinese people, our economic and social undertakings will enter a new stage of steady and orderly growth", she added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side is ready to continue working with the international community to meet the COVID challenge, better protect peoples lives and health revitalize the world economic growth, and build a global community of health for all.