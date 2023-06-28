China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Thursday, based on the recent rise in international oil prices.

Gasoline and diesel prices will be both up by 70 Yuan (about 9.7 U.S. Dollars) per tonne, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.