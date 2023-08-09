China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) --:China will raise retail prices of gasoline and diesel on Thursday, based on the recent rise in international oil prices.

Gasoline prices will increase 240 Yuan (about 33.53 U.S. Dollars) per tonne, and diesel prices 230 yuan per tonne, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies -- China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.