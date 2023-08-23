Open Menu

China To Raise Gasoline, Diesel Retail Prices

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :China will raise its retail prices of gasoline and diesel on Thursday, based on the recent rise in international oil prices.

The prices of both gasoline and diesel will increase by 55 Yuan (about 7.64 U.S. Dollars) per tonne, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

China's three biggest oil companies -- China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.

Related Topics

China Oil

Recent Stories

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to ..

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to serve people

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tari ..

NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff

18 minutes ago
 Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-Aug ..

Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-August

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Ga ..

Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Games Tournament&#039;

34 minutes ago
 Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exce ..

Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exceptional results

35 minutes ago
 COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

2 hours ago
Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

3 hours ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

3 hours ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous