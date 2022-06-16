China to recruit 67,000 rural teachers this year

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :China plans to recruit 67,000 teachers for compulsory education in rural areas in 2022, the Ministry of Education said Thursday.

The recruitment is mainly for once-impoverished areas and those inhabited by ethnic minorities, according to a notice issued by the ministries of education and finance on carrying out the rural special-post teacher recruitment program this year.

The program will enhance the teaching capacity of some weak subjects in rural schools, such as arts, foreign languages, and information technology, according to the notice. It also called for efforts to ensure teacher salaries and social security.

China launched the special-post teacher recruitment program in 2006, aiming to add college graduates to the insufficient teaching resources of compulsory education in rural areas.