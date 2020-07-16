UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Reopen Cinemas Next Week As Virus Cases Fall

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

China to reopen cinemas next week as virus cases fall

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Most Chinese cinemas will be allowed to reopen next week with social distancing rules following months of coronavirus closures, authorities said Thursday, as domestic infections remained at zero for 10 straight days.

Movie theatres in "low-risk" areas of the country can resume operations on July 20, but must screen patrons for fevers and enforce mask-wearing, the China Film Administration said.

Cinemas are also required to sell tickets for no more than 30 percent of the available seats at each screening, and must keep groups of moviegoers at least one metre (about three feet) apart, the administration said.

Chinese film authorities had announced in March that they would reopen cinemas, which have been shut since late January, but swiftly reversed the decision the same month after fresh clusters of cases were discovered across the country.

China on Thursday reported only one new virus case, imported from overseas, and most of the country is classified as "low risk" for virus outbreaks.

Cinemas have suffered a massive blow to earnings this year as they are among the last businesses to reopen even as new infections dwindle and the country slowly returns to normal.

The country's largest cinema chain Wanda Film said Wednesday it expected to report a loss of at least 1.5 billion Yuan ($214 million) for the first half of the year.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Same January March July From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Diamer-Bhasha Dam to generate low-cost env ..

10 minutes ago

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

54 minutes ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

60 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.