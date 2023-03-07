UrduPoint.com

China To Restructure Ministry In Sci-tech Self-reliance Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) --:China plans to restructure its Ministry of Science and Technology to better allocate resources to overcome challenges in key and core technologies, and move faster toward greater self-reliance in science and technology.

The restructured ministry will play a bigger role in improving a new system for mobilizing the nation to make technological breakthroughs, optimizing sci-tech innovation, facilitating application of sci-tech advances, and coordinating science and technology with economic and social development, according to a reform plan of the State Council institutions submitted to China's national legislature for deliberation on Tuesday.

