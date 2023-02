(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :China on Wednesday announced the resumption of the issuance of port visas and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for citizens of the Republic of Korea (ROK) from Feb. 18.

The decision was made as the ROK has resumed issuing short-term visas for Chinese citizens, said the National Immigration Administration.