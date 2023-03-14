China to resume issuing visas in 'all categories'

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :China announced on Tuesday that it will resume issuing visas to foreigners in all categories from Wednesday.

"The decision is made to further facilitate cross-border travel," state-run news agency Xinhua reported, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

China dumped its "zero-COVID" policy in December last year, allowing full international travel since early this year.

According to the daily South China Morning Post, China will also "resume visa-free entry for several places, including Hainan Island and for cruise ships that stop in Shanghai, and into Guangdong, for people from Hong Kong and Macau."