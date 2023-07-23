Open Menu

China To Resume Visa-free Policy For Singaporean Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China to resume visa-free policy for Singaporean citizens

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Chinese government will resume the 15-day visa-free policy for Singaporean citizens from Wednesday, according to a statement by the Chinese Embassy in Singapore Sunday.

The policy will allow Singaporean citizens holding ordinary passports to enter China for business, tourism, family visit and transit purposes, the statement said.

Visas which have been issued to Singaporean citizens are still valid, and visa applications that have been lodged will be processed normally, according to the statement.

Singapore's foreign ministry said on social media that reinstating the visa-free policy will facilitate people and business flows between the countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

Related Topics

Business China Social Media Visit Singapore Visa Sunday Family From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

14 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

14 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

14 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

14 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous