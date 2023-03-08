China to revamp data, tech authorities in self-reliance push

Beijing, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :China will set up a national data authority, downsize staff at central state institutions and strengthen its science ministry in a sweeping revamp as Beijing pushes for tech sector self-reliance.

Beijing is pouring resources into its manufacturing and research capabilities in the face of tightened restrictions on homegrown tech companies.

And a broad restructuring document announced by China's cabinet on Tuesday will focus the Ministry of Science and Technology's resources on coordinating "scientific and technological achievements".

Beijing will also set up a national data administration responsible for overseeing the digital economy, as well as slash staffing at the country's central state institutions by five percent.

The freed-up headcount will be reallocated toward "key areas and important work", according to the plan.

China's rubber-stamp parliament is expected to approve the plan at its annual national meeting -- known as the "lianghui" or "Two Sessions" -- which wraps up on Monday.

Under the plan, the science ministry will delegate its existing responsibilities for rural and social development to other ministries, and instead "optimise its management of the whole chain of science and technology innovation".

The new national data administration will coordinate the use of digital data, including in "smart cities", it added.