China To Revise Anti-monopoly Law, Formulate Law On Public Health

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :China's top legislature is in 2021 expected to consider laws on public health emergency response, family education, stamp duty and futures, among others, said a spokesperson on Monday.

The lawmakers will also deliberate revisions to the anti-monopoly law, as well as laws concerning issues such as the prevention and control of infectious diseases, the progress of science and technology, and education, said Yue Zhongming, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

The legislative work plan for next year has been approved in principle by the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, said Yue.

In 2020, the NPC and its Standing Committee have thus far enacted eight laws, revised nine, and adopted 10 decisions on legal issues and other major concerns.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

