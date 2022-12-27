UrduPoint.com

China To Scrap Quarantine For International Arrivals From Jan 8

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :China will scrap the quarantine requirement for international arrivals starting from January 8, 2023, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement.

NHC said passengers traveling to China need to take nucleic acid test within 48 hours before boarding their flights to China, adding that nucleic acid screenings and centralized isolation after arrival will be canceled, CGTN reported on Tuesday.

"In light of the international epidemic situation and service capacity, the outbound travel of Chinese citizens will be resumed in an orderly manner," NHC said.

In addition, NHC noted that China has renamed the novel coronavirus pneumonia as novel coronavirus infection.

China will also downgrade management of the disease from Class A to Class B in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Disease, starting January 8, the statement added.

