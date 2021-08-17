UrduPoint.com

China To Send 251 Athletes To Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:01 PM

China to send 251 athletes to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :- China will send a contingent of 251 athletes to compete at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, the China Disabled Persons' Federation announced here on Tuesday.

The Chinese Paralympians, of which 132 are female and 119 are male, will compete in 20 of the 22 sports on the Tokyo 2020 program, including debut Paralympic sports taekwondo and badminton, the record for most sports China has competed in at an overseas Games.

"Our goal is to compete safely, show good spirits, strive for success and promote friendship," Zhang Haidi, Chinese chef de mission and the chairperson of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, said at a ceremony held in Beijing to mark the launch of the Chinese squad for Tokyo 2020.

China's Tokyo-bound Paralympians come from various occupations, such as workers, farmers, students, civil servants and business owners. Their average age is 27.5 years old, with 16-year-old swimmer Jiang Yuyan the youngest and 56-year-old table tennis player Zhao Ping the oldest.

All of the Chinese delegation have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

Around 4,400 athletes from about 160 countries and regions are expected to take part in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will open on August 24 and run through to September 5.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Business China Badminton Beijing Tokyo Male August September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

16 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

48 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions i ..

DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions in city

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.