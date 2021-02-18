UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Set Up 20 More IPR Centers This Year

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

China to set up 20 more IPR centers this year

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :China plans to set up 20 more centers nationwide this year to offer quicker services and reduce duration and cost of intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, according to the country's IPR watchdog.

The plan to establish the centers is part of China's continuous efforts to strengthen IPR protection, the National Intellectual Property Administration said earlier this week.

So far, the country has established more than 60 IPR protection centers and fast IPR service centers, providing easy, efficient and low-cost assistance to market entities.

The administration sets up IPR protection centers to address difficulties in obtaining evidence and reduce processing time and costs involved in IPR disputes, while the fast IPR service centers are aimed at providing county-level industry clusters quick IPR review, verification and protection.

Related Topics

China Market National University Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.04 a barrel W ..

45 minutes ago

MBRF promotes digital reading with new publication ..

45 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open schedule - Day 12

32 minutes ago

Sanjrani grieves over demise of Senator Mushahidul ..

32 minutes ago

Flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to r ..

45 minutes ago

Yulia Navalnaya on Possible Public Activities: Bei ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.