China To Set Up Basketball Hall Of Fame

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The founding of the Chinese Basketball Hall of Fame is ongoing, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced on Tuesday.

The Hall of Fame is dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level in China.

The Hall of Fame inductees will include players, coaches, referees, and outstanding contributors, for example.

"The establishment of basketball culture in China is very important. The founding of the Hall of Fame will play a crucial role in it," CBA President Yao Ming said. "Hopefully, it will spread basketball stories in China well to the world, connecting and encouraging all the participants of the game of basketball."

