China To Set Up New LNG Terminal In Coastal Area Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Fourth Construction Co. Ltd (FCC) of China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation (CNCEC) has signed an EPCF contract with with Daewoo Gas to set up a new LNG terminal in Pakistan.

With a nameplate capacity of 2.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, this project will consist of the ports, storage tanks, a distribution center and regas trains in the long run, China Economic Net reported.

The terminal will possibly be operated in the coast of Arabian Sea, south of Pakistan, according to Shahid Karim, CEO of Daewoo Gas.

"This terminal is for liquid sales with adoption of Virtual Pipeline System Technique," said Zhou Hong, General Manager of CNCEC-FCC.

Addressing the virtual signing ceremony, Karim said, "We hope that with the commencement of this project Daewoo Gas will not only help meet the energy needs of Pakistan, but also contribute towards upgrading of natural gas industry in the country with its innovative technology." Upon completion, this terminal will handle 10,000 metric tons of LNG per day at its peak, which will improve Pakistan's energy supply, according to Daewoo Gas.

Zhou said "Under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this project will not only effectively fill Pakistan's energy gap, but also meet its demand for clean energy, energy conservation and emission reduction." "It is worth noting that the project will provide a comprehensive clean energy solution with higher efficiency, lower emissions and prices for both goods transportation and industrial power generation in Pakistan," Zhou added.

In addition, Daewoo Gas LNG terminal project will create estimated 2,000 to 4,000 job opportunities for locals. These include posts for management, operation, maintenance support, marketing, logistics and transportation.

Zhou said, "This large project represents the ideals of CPEC industrial cooperation and technology transfer between China and Pakistan, and will further strengthen the traditional China-Pakistan friendship." It is learnt that CNCEC has established an office at Karachi and FCC is planning to set up a branch in Pakistan in the future.

