UrduPoint.com

China To Step Up Trade In Agricultural Services

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

China to step up trade in agricultural services

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :China will step up its efforts to promote the development of agricultural services trade, an official said Friday.

Ma Youxiang, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, made the remarks at a forum during the ongoing 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services.

Agricultural services trade refers to the cross-border trade of selling or purchasing agriculture-related services. Facing challenges in the global food security, enhancing the productivity of agricultural industry and smoothening the supply chains require more efforts to promote the services trade in the agriculture sector, Ma said.

Ma called for efforts to formulate fair, equitable and reasonable rules on agricultural services trade and improve the quality of the trade with innovation.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Industry

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

21 minutes ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

26 minutes ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

40 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

2 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

2 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.