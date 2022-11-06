China to stick to dynamic zero-COVID policy, optimize response measures: health official

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :China will continue its dynamic zero-COVID policy and keep optimizing its response measures, so as to ensure the country's pandemic response is more science-based and targeted, a health official said Saturday.

COVID-19 control in China faces a complex situation, with a notable resurgence of regional outbreaks and cluster infections reported in several cities, said Hu Xiang, an official with the national administration of disease prevention and control, at a press conference held in Beijing.

However, the situation is generally under control nationwide, with Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region having made concrete progress in containing the virus, and outbreaks in other provinces such as Guangdong, Fujian, Heilongjiang, Hebei and Henan having gradually stabilized, Hu said.

Hu added that China's health department will work with medical experts to adjust prevention and control measures in accordance with the changing features of the virus.

Regarding public concerns about the misuse of epidemic containment measures, Tuo Jia, another official from the administration, noted that it has been observed that some regional authorities have adopted simplistic measures to contain the virus, such as implementing undifferentiated quarantine policies and expanding travel restrictions.

Such behavior constitutes pointless formalities and bureaucratism, and goes against the requirements of scientific and targeted epidemic control and coordinating COVID-19 response with economic and social development, said Tuo, adding that relevant authorities will ensure responsible departments rectify such behavior in time and hand punishments to those who fail to do so.