China to strengthen international sci-tech cooperation: official

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) --:China will continue to strengthen opening-up and cooperation in science and technology, and push for progress in bilateral and multilateral inter-governmental sci-tech cooperation for mutual benefit, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday.

China has established sci-tech cooperation relations with more than 160 countries and regions, and signed 116 inter-governmental agreements on sci-tech cooperation, Vice Minister Zhang Guangjun told a press conference.