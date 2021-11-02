UrduPoint.com

China To Strengthen IPR Support In New Fields, Business Forms

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :China will inject more efforts in the intellectual property rights (IPR) sector to better serve the growth of new fields and new business forms during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said the IPR authorities.

According to the plan, the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) will carry out in-depth study and practice in the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and other new fields and new business forms.

China will put diverse efforts on patent examination, data IPR protection, Internet-related IPR protection and IPR international cooperation in the 14th Five-Year Plan period.

The NIPA will give full play to the bidirectional promotion function of patent examination in promoting innovation and application.

It will improve the examination rules in the emerging fields to boost breakthroughs in core technologies and their industrial application.

It will promote the implementation of the data IPR protection project, push forward the legislative research and establish rules in the sector, targeting to effectively protect and use data to ensure personal privacy and national security.

The Chinese IPR authorities will also strengthen the IPR protection in the internet field and facilitate the sector's online and offline integrated development to meet the new challenges from the information era.

According to the NIPA, China will also promote international IPR cooperation in new fields and business forms, as well as international rulemaking in big data, AI and other emerging new fields.

