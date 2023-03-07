- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
China To Work With Europe To Uphold Real Multilateralism: FM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :-- China is willing to work with Europe to uphold the real multilateralism, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.
Recent Stories
OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..
OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..
OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..
KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility
What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?
Regional decision making in the region is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Pincered at sea, lobsters get new hope on land in UK23 minutes ago
-
China-Laos Railway records new high of daily passenger number33 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares mixed at midday Tuesday33 minutes ago
-
6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines: USGS43 minutes ago
-
Vietnam steps up fight against wildlife trafficking53 minutes ago
-
China's Two Sessions offer inspiration for Pakistan's agricultural development1 hour ago
-
Cavs sink Celtics in overtime, Sixers roll on2 hours ago
-
Five Peru soldiers drown trying to flee protesters3 hours ago
-
Goodbyes and good buys: Paris Fashion Week highlights3 hours ago
-
North Korea warns US against intercepting missiles during tests3 hours ago
-
France faces 'standstill' in protests against pensions overhaul4 hours ago
-
Xi condemns US-led 'suppression of China': state media4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.