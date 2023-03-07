UrduPoint.com

China To Work With Europe To Uphold Real Multilateralism: FM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China to work with Europe to uphold real multilateralism: FM

BEIJING, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :-- China is willing to work with Europe to uphold the real multilateralism, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

