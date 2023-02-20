UrduPoint.com

China To Work With Hungary For Closer Ties, Multi-polarized World: Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China to work with Hungary for closer ties, multi-polarized world: senior diplomat

BUDAPEST, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:China stands ready to work with Hungary to fully promote friendly exchanges, continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strive for more democratic international relations and a multi-polarized world, a senior Chinese diplomat has said.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Sunday while meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to whom he conveyed Chinese leaders' cordial greetings.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed China's congratulations again to Orban for leading the Hungarian Fidesz party to win the parliamentary elections and being reelected as prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Hungary Sunday

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

50 seconds ago
 Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation exten ..

Finance Minister lauds goodwill, cooperation extended by British Acting HC

47 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

60 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

3 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

3 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.