China to work with Hungary for closer ties, multi-polarized world: senior diplomat

BUDAPEST, Feb. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) --:China stands ready to work with Hungary to fully promote friendly exchanges, continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strive for more democratic international relations and a multi-polarized world, a senior Chinese diplomat has said.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Sunday while meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to whom he conveyed Chinese leaders' cordial greetings.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed China's congratulations again to Orban for leading the Hungarian Fidesz party to win the parliamentary elections and being reelected as prime minister.