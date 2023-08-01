Open Menu

China To Work With Pakistan To Build CPEC Into Exemplary Project Of BRI: President Xi

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) ::Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China will work with Pakistan to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into an exemplary project of the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve sustainable development for a shared future in the new era.

Xi made these remarks in a congratulatory message to the Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor celebration event held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Xi pointed out that CPEC is an important pioneering project of the Belt and Road Cooperation. Since its launch in 2013, China and Pakistan have been advancing CPEC under the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and have achieved a number of early harvests.

This has added new impetus to the economic and social development of Pakistan and laid a good foundation for regional connectivity and integration, he said, adding that it is a vivid testament to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan, and provides an important underpinning for building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Stressing that China and Pakistan will continue to improve overall planning and expand and deepen cooperation, Xi said no matter how the international landscape may change, China will always stand firmly with Pakistan.

Xi added China and Pakistan will continue to work hand in hand and forge ahead in solidarity to carry forward the ironclad friendship, coordinate development and security, pursue the cooperation of higher standards, broader scope, and greater depth, and take the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to new heights, so as to make an even greater contribution to peace and prosperity in the two countries and the broader region.

