UrduPoint.com

China To Work With Pakistan To Maintain Regional Peace, Stability: Wu Qian

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :China is willing to work with the Pakistani side to deepen cooperation in military training, joint exercises and military technology between the two militaries and contribute new strength to maintaining regional peace and stability, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman, Wu Qian said on Thursday.

"We are willing to work with the Pakistani side to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and visits between the two militaries, deepen cooperation in military training, joint exercises, military technology and other fields," he said during his briefing held here.

He said that the Chinese side would also work with the Pakistani side to continue to push bilateral pragmatic cooperation in various fields to a new level, inject new impetus into the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and contribute new strength to maintaining regional peace and stability.

The spokesman remarked that China and Pakistan were good friends, good partners and good brothers.

"Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the two countries have always supported each other and forged ahead, demonstrating the "iron core" friendship between China and Pakistan," he added.

He said that the military relationship between the two countries was an important pillar of bilateral relations.

"In recent years, the two sides have continuously strengthened strategic coordination, deepened practical cooperation in various fields, enhanced their ability to jointly cope with various risks and challenges, and firmly maintained regional peace and stability," he added.

