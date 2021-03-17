UrduPoint.com
China To Work With Pakistan To Strengthen Anti-epidemic Cooperation: Zhao Lijian

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) ::China will continue to work with Pakistan to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation including vaccine cooperation and to contribute building a global community of health for all.

"We will work with Pakistan to strengthen our anti epidemic cooperation, including vaccine cooperation to contribute to building a global community of health for all," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to administration of China-made Sinopharm vaccine to President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife in Islamabad.

Noting the relevant reports, the spokesperson said China and Pakistan are all weather strategic partners.

"Pakistan is the first country to receive the Chinese aided vaccines in the world, which reflects our special friendship, and which also represents new highlights in our practical cooperation," he added.

President Arif Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi received their COVID-19 jabs with the Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination center after they registered themselves for the vaccination last month through a service hotline.

Pakistan received China-developed COVID-19 vaccines from the Chinese government and military last month and launched massive vaccination thereafter firstly for the country's frontline healthcare workers. Vaccination for people over 60 years of age was kicked off early this month.

