UrduPoint.com

China To Work With S.Asian Nations To Advance High-quality B&R Cooperation: Zhao Lijian

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

China to work with S.Asian nations to advance high-quality B&R cooperation: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :China is committed to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with South Asian countries for common development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"China stands ready to work with South Asian countries to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and achieve common development and progress with all countries in South Asia," he said during his regular briefing.

He informed that China's trade with South Asian countries nearly doubled compared with a decade ago and totaled $187.5 billion in 2021, up by over $50 billion than the pre-COVID number in 2019.

Zhao Lijian said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Port City Colombo project and the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka and other connectivity cooperation projects were all making steady progress. Trade between China and India in the first nine months this year reached $103.6 billion, he added.

He said that the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and South Asian countries continued to expand, adding, "China's Yunnan province alone has received nearly 2,000 international students from South Asia.

" Regarding 6th China-South Asia Expo which successfully held online-plus-offline formatin Kunming, Yunnan province, he said that President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the expo, which showed the high importance China attached to the event.

The spokesperson said that the China-South Asia Expo is an important platform for multilateral diplomacy, trade and economic cooperation and cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and South Asian countries.

Under the theme of "New Opportunities for New Development", this expo attracted representatives from 80 countries, regions and international organizations.

"Participants also include more than 30 Chinese government agencies and 64 Global Fortune 500 companies from both home and abroad. During the expo, the value of newly signed on-site deals exceeded 400 billion Yuan and deals signed off-site totaled over 200 billion yuan," he added.

During the expo, a series of side events were successfully held, including the 3rd China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, the first China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development and Cooperation and the 1st Belt and Road Supply Chain Summit.

He said that China and South Asian countries were friendly neighbors and development partners.

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka China Road Kunming Progress Colombo 2019 Event All From Government Asia Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

LCCI Export Trophy 2022:

2 minutes ago
 PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Mur ..

PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

6 minutes ago
 Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

48 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

1 hour ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.