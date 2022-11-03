UrduPoint.com

"China Today" Arts Week Launched In Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 10:50 AM

"China Today" Arts Week launched in Australia

MELBOURNE,Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The 2022 "China Today" Arts Week was launched in Australia's Melbourne in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia.

Co-hosted by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Chinese Embassy in Australia and the Consulate-General of China in Melbourne, the arts week runs till Nov. 10 in the Pacific Arts Center, and features exhibition of ceramic artwork from east China's Jiangxi province and paintings and prints from the northeastern Heilongjiang province.

The 50 items from Jingdezhen, a world-famous porcelain town in Jiangxi, were created by three generations of inheritors of an intangible cultural heritage. Visitors could not only find vases with traditional Chinese styles and colors, but also see porcelain panels with paintings depicting scenes of classic stories and the idyllic life.

The 39 works chosen from traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings, prints, water color and other forms of art showed the scenery of northeastern China as well as people's life there.

One of the paintings showed the life of a family from local Oroqen ethnic minority dressed in traditional robes, while in another, an iconic old tractor represented the industrial tradition of the area.

Song Yanqun, minister-counselor for culture at the Chinese Embassy in Australia, told Xinhua at the opening ceremony on Thursday that they had been preparing for the exhibition since last year.

"It is our hope that the event could help promote Chinese culture overseas in Australia," he said.

"Art is a bridge connecting people. It is a common language spoken by people from different countries," Song continued. "We would like to see more visitors coming to the exhibition and becoming fascinated with Chinese culture.

We also hope that the event could add luster to celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between our two countries." Lynley Crosswell, CEO and director of Museums Victoria, said in her address at the opening ceremony that she had been to different cities in China multiple times.

"I have experienced first-hand the beauty and magnificence of Chinese art and culture," she said. "What we know as we are here today is these experiences of art and culture connect us beyond time, culture and geographical divides." "We look forward to continuing to build and strengthen our cultural ties with China," she added. "Our connection has a long history, and more importantly, an exciting future." Robin Matthews, former national president of the Australia China Friendship Society, was impressed by the exhibits. Having studied ceramic design in the university herself, Matthews described the fineness of details of the works, the glazing and the firing as "extraordinary".

"The traditional ones are very nice but there are also modern ones with abstract design," she said. "I also like the blue-and-white wares as well." She noted that it was very important to commemorate the 50th anniversary. "To engage and have people-to-people relationship I think is very important to create understanding," she said. "Understanding between one another leads to greater peace throughout the world."She believed that people should not only look back at all the achievements during the past, but also "look forward to the next 50 years." "I look forward to even greater relations between Australia and China in the future."The exhibition will later be taken to Adelaide in South Australia.

Related Topics

Firing World Australia Minority Water China Oil Victoria Adelaide Melbourne Jingdezhen Nice Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

11 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

11 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

11 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.