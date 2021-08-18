UrduPoint.com

China Together With World Community To Support Peaceful Rebuilding In Afghanistan

China together with world community to support peaceful rebuilding in Afghanistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :China together with the international community will continue to support Afghanistan in its peaceful rebuilding and will provide assistance for its economic and social development, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

As a friendly and close neighbour and friend of Afghanistan, China always upholds a friendly policy towards the entire Afghan people which will never change, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

We will continue to support peaceful reconstruction in Afghanistan and to the best of our capability assist Afghanistan in its economic and social development, he added.

The spokesperson said that in the past the situation in Afghanistan has experienced major changes after four decades plus war and turmoil, the Afghan people yearned for peace and stability.

China hopes that all factions in the country will work to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation and prevent new conflict and humanitarian disaster and work for a steady transition of the situation.

Noting the statement from Afghan Taliban about friendly relations with other countries, he said that the Chinese side hopes it will work with other factions at home through dialogue and consultation and establish an inclusive and open political framework and adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policy and ensure that personnel and institutions of other countries in Afghanistan will be safe.

At the same time, the Chinese side hopes the Afghan Taliban will firmly fight the terrorist forces including the East Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and earnestly implement its commitment not to allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in terrorist acts detrimental to China, he said.

Zhao Lijian said that China will continue to play a constructive role towards the early realisation of enduring peace in the country.

About human right situation, he said that the Chinese side respects the will and choice of afghan people. The most imperative task at hand is to restore peace and stability and order as soon as possible and to prevent unnecessary casualties and large scale refugees to the best of capability. The safety and interests of Afghan and foreign nationals, diplomatic missions in Afghanistan must be respected and guaranteed.

We hope the Afghan Taliban will work with other factions and ethnic groups in solidarity and establish a political framework that is open, inclusive in keeping with national conditions, he added.

He said the Chinese side hopes it will check terrorism and criminal acts and help the Afghan people to rebuild the beautiful homeland.

The spokesperson said that facts have shown that some countries under banner of democracy and human rights engaged in military intervention in sovereign countries which seriously infringed upon their sovereignty and territorial integrity and crush their economic and social development leading to casualties of civilians and displacement.

We urge these countries to stop such illegal military intervention and instead take concrete measures to contribute to world peace and stability and the protection of human rights, he added.

He hoped that there will be open, inclusive and broadly representative regime in Afghanistan. Only after that we will come to the question of diplomatic recognition.

