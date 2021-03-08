UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Toughen Crackdown On Financial Crimes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

China toughen crackdown on financial crimes

BEIJING, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China's judicial and procuratorial organs stepped up efforts in 2020 to crack down upon financial crimes and of-fences to provide legal guarantees for the finance sector, according to work reports of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) and the Supreme People's Court (SPC) unveiled Monday.

Amid toughened crackdown on financial scams and of-fences, 41,000 people were prosecuted last year, up 3.2 percent year on year, according to the SPP report submitted to the ongoing annual national legislature session for deliberation.

Procuratorates have worked with the securities regulator in exposing typical cases, and severely clamped down on financial cheating, market manipulation and insider trading to protect the interests of investors, read the report.

They have also enhanced crackdown on money laundering, prosecuting 707 people over related crimes last year, 4.7 times that in 2019, according to the SPP report. The country adopted a zero-tolerance attitude toward crimes in the capital market, read the SPC report.

Related Topics

Money 2019 2020 Market Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.05 a barrel F ..

21 minutes ago

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

38 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

33 minutes ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

33 minutes ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

34 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.