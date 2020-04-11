UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Toughens Crackdown On Cybercrime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

China toughens crackdown on cybercrime

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :China launched a crackdown on cybercrime as it has seen a rapid spread of online fraud, rumormongering and infringements of individual privacy, among other offenses.

Chinese police have captured 6,329 suspects involved in internet scams related to the COVID-19 epidemic, 3,870 engaged in manufacturing or selling fake or substandard face masks and protective garments and 496 suspected of illegally selling precious wild animals and their byproducts amid the campaign initiated this year, said the Ministry of Public Security.

Moreover, police nationwide have solved seven criminal cases involving the transmission of false information about the epidemic on the Internet and detained 24 suspects implicated in the illicit activities, the ministry said.

A total of 1,522 people have been given penalties for infringing upon citizens' personal information, it added.

Cybercrime has been spreading rapidly in China in recent years, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said, noting that the number of cybercrime cases handled by procuratorial organs had increased at an annual rate of more than 34 percent.

Procuratorial organs across the country approved the arrest of 89,167 suspects and filed charges against 105,658 suspects in cybercrime cases from 2018 to 2019, up 78.8 percent and 95.1 percent respectively from the figures of the previous two years, according to figures released by the SPP.

Related Topics

Internet Police China Criminals 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

OPPO Issues Advisory to its customers to fight aga ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

9 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.